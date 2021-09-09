Botswana COVID-19 fight reinforced as more vaccine doses received

Botswana is expected to move one step forward to achieve herd immunity by the end of next month, as the southern African country has received more doses of the Chinese-manufactured Sinovac vaccine.

On Sept. 5, Botswana received 404,494 doses vaccines purchased from Sinovac Biotech Company through a bilateral agreement in a development that have been viewed by Botswana’s authorities, as another boost for the country’s fight against the deadly COVID-19.

Botswana rolled out its mass vaccination drive way back in March initially targeting those considered to be at high risk, including the elderly, healthcare workers and people with underlying conditions.

However, Botswana’s rollout exercise faced a number of challenges chief among them uneven distribution of the vaccines. The arrival of the 404,494 doses has given authorities in this diamond rich nation the much-needed hope and boost in dealing with the global pandemic that has since affected 162, 186 people and killed 2,309 in Botswana so far.

1,009,974 doses comprising Sinovac, AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson and Moderna are expected to be delivered this month, said President Mokgweetsi Masisi of Botswana when updating the nation on his government’s response to COVID-19 pandemic recently.

“The total number of vaccines expected this month together with those that have been received so far, will mean that by the end of Oct. 2021, 975,782 Batswana (citizens of Botswana) will be fully vaccinated translating into 64 percent of the target population,” he said.

Christopher Nyanga, the spokesperson for Botswana’s Ministry of Health and Wellness, said Botswana is targeting to vaccinate at least 1,531,000 inclusive of all adults above the age of 18 years and so far 21.6 percent of the targeted population has been fully vaccinated.

“We are expecting some more Sinovac vaccines bought through the COVAX. This will go a long way in ensuring that all our people are fully vaccinated by end of next month,” Nyanga told Xinhua in a telephone interview. Enditem