Botswana edges out Angola in 2022 WAFCON’s second leg qualifier

Botswana defeated Tuesday Angola 2-0 in the second leg of the 2022 Women Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) qualifiers in Francistown, Botswana’s second-largest city.

Two goals from electrifying Thuto Ramafifi and resourceful Mokgabo Thanda were enough to cap the fine form they showcased in a 5-1 victory over the Angolans during the first leg played in Luanda, Angola last week.

Ramafifi poked the ball into the back of the net just nine minutes into the game following goalmouth melee to put the home side in the driving seat while Thanda’s long-range thunderbolt in the 28th minute ensured that Botswana cruise through to the next round.

“We minimized the mistakes we made in the first leg hence not conceding. And it is exciting that we have reached the next round,” said Gaolethoo Nkutlwisang, the head coach of Botswana’s female side.

Botswana is expected to play Zimbabwe in the next stage.

The 12th edition of the WAFCON, officially known as the Total Women’s Africa Cup of Nations, will be played in Rabat, Morocco from July 2-23, 2022. Enditem