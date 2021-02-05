Botswana’s Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. Edwin Dikoloti on Thursday night shared an overview of the southern African country’s COVID-19 National Deployment and Vaccination plan and progress towards securing the much-needed COVID-19 vaccines.

“As part of the broader strategy of fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, Botswana has embarked on an initiative to acquire and quickly deploy safe and secure vaccines for the citizens and residents of Botswana,” said Dikoloti.

Botswana has already made part payments approximately 10 million US dollars in order to secure the various vaccines after identifying different platforms, including COVAX, African Medical Suppliers Platform through AU and private sector, for the procurement vaccines.

Thanks to these strategic participations by Botswana, Dikoloti said considerable work has been done to prepare the country to receive such vaccinations once the allocations are announced and distributed.

“In accordance with Botswana’s Public Health Act of 2014, the COVID-19 vaccine will be administered free of charge with intended universal coverage of the population,” he said. Enditem