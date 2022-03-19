Botswana envisions turning its second largest city into smart one

Since the future lies in economies that are driven by technology, innovation and digitally knowledgeable societies, Botswana envisions turning Francistown, the second largest city of the country, into a smart one, an official said Saturday.

Botswana has made great strides in enabling connectivity through fixed and mobile broadband services, Vice President of Botswana Slumber Tsogwane said in his address during the official launch of the Ghetto Free Wifi in Francistown.

“We envision turning the city of Francistown into a smart city that is more efficient, cleaner, safer, healthier, greener and advanced,” said Tsogwane, noting that internet hotspots in the southern African country have changed the digital and connectivity landscape in Botswana.

“We saw it here in Francistown how technology helped identify a suspect in a murder case committed on April 16, 2021 near a shopping mall. The time for criminals robbing innocent people with impunity has come to a halt since the police installed crime watch cameras signaling efficient use of technology and citizen participation,” he said.

Through the Safe City Project, China’s Huawei Technologies Botswana has installed at least 500 surveillance cameras, which are now operational in Botswana’s two major cities, Gaborone, the capital of Botswana, and Francistown. Enditem