Botswana establishes diplomatic relations with Mongolia, Tajikistan, Saint Lucia

Botswana has established diplomatic relations with Mongolia, Tajikistan and Saint Lucia as of Dec. 6 this year, an official said Monday.

The diplomatic relations with the three countries were established during the signing ceremony at the Permanent Mission of Botswana to the United Nations (UN) in New York, Botswana’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Lemogang Kwape said while addressing journalists in Gaborone, the capital of Botswana.

Deputy Foreign Minister of Mongolia Amartuvshin Gombosuren and Jonibek Hikmat, the permanent representative of Tajikistan to the UN and Menissa Rambally, the permanent representative of Saint Lucia to the UN, signed the joint communiques with Kwape to operationalize the diplomatic relations.

“Botswana and Mongolia share common interests and endeavor to strengthen bilateral and multilateral cooperation,” said Kwape, adding that the bilateral and multilateral cooperation between Botswana and Mongolia will be anchored on already existing and close working relations within the Group of Landlocked Developing Countries (LLDCs) at the UN.

Kwape said the formalization of relations between Botswana and Tajikistan is of great importance due to shared interests at the bilateral level and at the UN where the two countries are strongly committed to the LLDCs agenda.

Diplomatic relations with Saint Lucia, a Caribbean country, will unlock opportunities for cooperation based on shared interests, principles and ideals, Kwape said.