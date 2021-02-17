Botswana has implored farmers in the northern part of the country to extend their planting season due to continuous rains the country is experiencing.

Boikhutso Rabasha, the chief agricultural information and public relations officer on Tuesday said the planting period has been extended from the February 16 to the February 28 for the northern part of the country.

“Farmers are encouraged to plough and plant when there is adequate moisture in the soil and appropriate varieties which can withstand the expected weather conditions,” said Rabasha.

Rabasha said the extension is due to the continuous rains recently expected in the country. This year, most parts of the country received above normal rainfall on a daily basis.

Meanwhile farmers across the country who took advantage of early rains in November last year are harvesting this February. Enditem