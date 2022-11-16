Botswana faces environmental pollution challenge – Mokgweetsi Masisi

Botswanan President Mokgweetsi Masisi said Monday that sustainable use of natural resources and mitigation of the harmful effects of climate change were critical for the country’s sustainable development.

Masisi made the remarks when delivering the State of the Nation Address to the first meeting of the fourth session of the 12th parliament in Gaborone, the capital of Botswana.

“It is regrettable that our environment is filthy because of dumping of waste and littering along the roadsides and other public spaces,” said Masisi, adding that one of the challenges that Botswana is facing as a nation is environmental pollution.

Botswana is rolling out a biogas technology program to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Masisi said a total of 231 bio-digesters have been built and commissioned in the southern part of the country in 2022, compared to only 97 in 2021, adding that the program will be rolled out to other parts of the country in 2023.

Meanwhile, Botswana is deploying green energy technologies that will help attain the 30 percent target of green energy contribution to total power generation by 2030. Enditem