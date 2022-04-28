Botswana finalizing plans for introduction of carbon tax

Botswana is finalizing consultations and preparations for the introduction of carbon tax, Finance Minister Peggy Serame has said.

Carbon tax is aimed at dealing with environmental polluters such as second-hand vehicles, the minister told Forbes Under-30 Summit, in Gaborone, Botswana’s capital, via a video link, on Tuesday.

“Carbon tax is a two-pronged affair targeting environmental protection and revenue mobilization for the country,” said Serame, adding that the carbon tax is now being discussed with environmental stakeholders ahead of its finalization.

According to the finance ministry, it is estimated that carbon tax could raise as much as 700 million pula (about 58 million U.S. dollars) a year for Botswana.

Poor air quality in Botswana is mainly blamed on the metal and manufacturing industries, vehicle emissions, waste burning, and dust from the Kalahari Desert.