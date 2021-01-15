Botswana’s fuel imports from South Africa have lessened as a result of the closure of three refineries in the neighboring country, media reports said Thursday.

A press release from the Ministry of Mineral Resources, Green Technology and Energy Security in Gaborone on Wednesday was quoted as saying that the ministry and stakeholders in the petroleum industry are, however, currently able to meet the country’s demand and strategic stock is available as back-up when the situation deteriorate further.

The ministry and other stakeholders in the petroleum industry have started to increase the quantity of fuel sourced via alternative routes of Namibia and Mozambique to make up for the reduced supply from South Africa, the press release states.

Botswana also grappled with fuel shortage last year June in the middle of a three-month lockdown that forced government to introduce fuel rationing, save for public transport operators and front-line workers. Enditem