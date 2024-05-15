Botswana imports breeding animals to boost livestock industry

A shipment of 242 breeding animals, including 92 beef cattle and 150 dairy goats, arrived in Botswana from Australia on Tuesday, as part of the country’s efforts to ramp up its national herd.

This is the second consignment of breeding animals to arrive in Botswana, following the importation of 161 breeding cattle from Texas, the United States, in May last year.

Botswanan President Mokgweetsi Masisi, speaking at the reception of the animals at the Sir Seretse Khama International Airport in Gaborone, said the country is determined to increase the national herd. He announced plans to raise the cattle herd from 1.5 million to 3.5 million and the small stock (goats) from 1.2 million to 4 million by 2027.

Masisi said Botswana is expected to become a hub for quality breeding animals and germplasm sourced from renowned breeders worldwide. The country aims to reverse the declining national herd and improve genetic merit using assisted reproductive technologies and genomics.