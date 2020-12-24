Botswana announced a curfew on Wednesday as the country reinstates strict measures to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Giving a public update on COVID-19 pandemic in a televised speech via Botswana Television, President Mokgweetsi Masisi announced that his government has taken a decision to impose a curfew starting Thursday.

“I wish to inform you that the government has taken a decision to impose a curfew from 7 p.m. to 4 a.m. local time, from Dec. 24, 2020 to Jan. 3, 2021, in order to protect this nation from the impending catastrophe,” he said.

This means that there shall be no movement of people and security forces will enforce a curfew, said Masisi, adding that all non-working people will be required to stay at home, except those who go out to buy groceries and seek medical attention.

Masisi said the year of 2020 has been the most difficult year for all people in the southern African country and therefore it is important to reflect on the efforts in fighting against the global pandemic.

Following its first confirmed COVID-19 case reported in March this year, Botswana immediately announced a raft of precautionary measures to curb further spread of the disease, including imposing lockdowns and banning international traveling. Botswana has registered a total of 13,622 COVID-19 cases with 11,147 recoveries and 38 deaths.