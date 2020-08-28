Botswana has increased threshold for micro procurement from 50,000 pula (about 4,360 U.S. dollars) to 100,000 pula, as authorities aim to accommodate more local small and medium entrepreneurs.

Government purchasing arm, the Public Procurement and Asset Disposal Board (PPADB) on Friday said the decision to review the micro procurement threshold was informed by the escalation of prices for goods, services and works due to inflationary forces.

“The increase is envisaged to significantly reduce unnecessary bureaucracy for simple, low value procurement that falls below the hundred thousand threshold,” said Charles Keikotlhae, spokesperson for PPADB.

Keikotlhae said the last review of the micro procurement threshold was done in 2016, hence the need for the current review to cushion the aforementioned inflation.

He further said the decision to review this threshold was made after consultation with all government ministries, and in-line with government policy for ease of doing business initiatives given that micro procurement is much easier to administer compared to other procurement methods.

In addition, the PPADB has resolved to wholly waive registration requirement for all locally based suppliers of live animals, meat and other fresh farm produce irrespective of the value of such supplies.