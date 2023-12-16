Botswana, India vow to enhance economic links

Botswana and India pledged to enhance economic cooperation on Friday during the official opening of foreign office consultations between the two countries in Gaborone.

Clifford Maribe, the permanent secretary in Botswana’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, emphasized the importance of promoting cooperation to advance both economies and address the developmental needs of their populations.

Maribe said leaders of the two countries have set ambitious targets to transition their nations into high-income or developed economies within this generation.

Shri Puneet Kundal, additional secretary responsible for East and Southern Africa in India’s Ministry of External Affairs, highlighted India’s commitment to its relationship with Botswana, saying the enduring bilateral ties encompass significant political, economic, social, and people-to-people connections.

Having established diplomatic relations in 1966, Botswana and India continue to strengthen their ties, aiming to bolster collaboration across various domains.