Botswana launches diamond cutting and polishing factory

Botswana launched HB Botswana’s diamond cutting and polishing factory Monday in Gaborone, the capital of Botswana.

The factory, located at the Diamond Technology Park, is in cooperation with HB Antwerp, a diamond company based in Belgium that specializes in technology-driven diamond sourcing, analysis, and cutting.

During the official opening ceremony, Botswana’s President Mokgweetsi Masisi stated that the company’s establishment in Botswana is the result of close collaboration and partnership between the Botswana government and HB Antwerp.

“Today is the dawn of a new era for the diamond industry in Botswana,” said Masisi, declaring that it is time for Botswana to take ownership of its natural resources and not only take part in the process of extracting diamonds and selling them as rough stones without processing them into value-added commodities throughout the diamond trade value chain.

This moment will be remembered as a significant stepping stone in Botswana’s transformation into a diamond knowledge center, and help Botswana strengthen its reputation as the world’s premier diamond source, said Masisi.

HB Botswana has committed to expanding its business in Botswana by up to tenfold in the coming years, increasing to 485 employees by 2026 from the current 30. Enditem