Botswana launches institute to address climate change-induced challenges

Botswana’s Ba Isago University has set up the Climate Change and Entrepreneurship Center in an effort to address challenges brought about by climate change.

The center’s main goal is to mitigate the impact of climate change as well as avail opportunities to the youth in order for them to participate in the technology-driven solutions that address the impacts of climate change.

Philda Kereng, minister of Environment and Tourism, praised the university for encouraging people to take action on climate change at the launch ceremony held Thursday in Gaborone, the capital of Botswana, saying the center would support the country’s Agenda 2030 for Sustainable Development Goals with new ideas and effective activism.

“All these are notable and commendable efforts by Ba Isago University and quite relevant, particularly in the advent of the challenges posed by climate change in the whole of southern Africa, Botswana included,” she said.

Data from the World Food Program show that food security and nutrition in Southern Africa are long-term threatened by climate change. Extreme weather events caused by climate change affect people’s lives, economies, and the environment. This makes the region even more vulnerable than it already was, said Kereng. Enditem