Botswana launches virtual art exhibition to mark 56th anniversary of Independence

A virtual art exhibition was launched Friday in the National Museum and Monuments, the main gallery of Gaborone, the Botswanan capital, in celebrating the 56th anniversary of Botswana’s independence.

The Minister of Youth, Gender, Sport, and Culture Tumiso Rakgare said during the ceremony that the online virtual exhibition opens new digital pathways for local art and digitizing artists’ works is an economic reform accompanied by innovative initiatives aimed at making the process of showcasing products and creating brands easier.

“Virtual events have the advantage of being accessible from all over the world. This means artworks are easily showcased in international markets,” said Rakgare.

Rakgare said the creative industry has joined forces with other economic sectors to support job creation and to open trade doors, cultural exchanges, and partnerships with the rest of the world, thereby creating opportunities for economic diversification.

He urged local artists to use the platform to broaden their market bases for their products, which will help them improve their livelihoods and increase their dominance in the sector’s contribution to economic growth and overall gross domestic product.

The Independence Day of Botswana is a national holiday observed in Botswana on Sept. 30 of every year. The Day is observed in celebrating Botswana’s Declaration of Independence from the United Kingdom on Sept. 30, 1966. Enditem