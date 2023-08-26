Botswana maintains monetary policy rate at 2.65 percent

Botswana will keep the monetary policy rate (MoPR) unchanged at 2.65 percent, its central bank announced Thursday.

The development comes against the backdrop of the bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) expecting the economy to operate below full capacity in the short term.

Botswana’s annual inflation rate for July significantly dropped to 1.5 percent compared to 4.6 percent in June, breaching the central bank’s medium-term objective range of 3 – 6 percent.

“Inflation is forecast to be within the objective range in the medium term and closer to the upper bound. Therefore, the MPC decided to maintain the MoPR at 2.65 percent,” said Moses Pelaelo, governor of the Bank of Botswana, after the monetary policy meeting.

Pelaelo further said the annual inflation is forecast at 1.2 percent in August and the MPC projects that inflation will remain below the lower bound of the objective range temporarily and revert to within the objective range from the first quarter of 2024 into the medium term.

“The projected low inflation is due to, among others, subdued domestic demand and the downward revision in recent forecasts of international food prices and trading partner countries’ inflation,” he said.