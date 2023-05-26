Botswana ministry launches anti-corruption policy

Botswana’s Ministry of Environment and Tourism has launched its Anti-Corruption Policy.

The policy demonstrates government commitment to zero tolerance for corruption, the ministry’s permanent secretary Thato Raphaka said at the launch Tuesday. “Corruption has debilitating and corrosive effects on a country’s progress, stability, and development.”

Corruption creates distortions in resource allocation and competitive markets, increases the cost of doing business and public spending, and impedes economic growth by discouraging foreign direct investment, he said.

To counteract this, Raphaka said that instruments are put in place with the goal of detecting and deterring corruption and unethical workplace behavior.

The efforts are commensurate with those made throughout the country, he added.

In 1994, Botswana established the Directorate on Corruption and Economic Crime, with a mandate to investigate allegations of corruption and economic crime, educate the public about the effects of corruption, and prevent corruption. Enditem