Botswana is looking forward to join the rest of the Commonwealth countries in endorsing the Commonwealth Statement on racism, an official said Thursday.

Philda Kereng, the southern African country’s minister of environment, natural resources conservation and tourism, made the announcement during the virtual meeting of Commonwealth Foreign Affairs Ministers on Agenda Item 2: commonwealth response to global challenges.

“To this end, Botswana looks forward to joining consensus to endorse the Commonwealth Statement on racism,” said Kereng. Kereng lamented that the world continues to witness the scourge of racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and related intolerance in various parts of the globe.

Millions of people continue to be victims of this scourge of racism, some of which manifest in heightened tensions and violent forms, she said. Therefore, Kereng said the global fight against racism and racial discrimination is a matter of priority for the international community and the Commonwealth cannot be a bystander.

Guided by its Charter, she said the Commonwealth should continue to advocate for equal rights for all without distinction.

The Commonwealth Charter is a document of the values and aspirations which unite the Commonwealth. It expresses the commitment of member states to the development of free and democratic societies and the promotion of peace and prosperity to improve the lives of all the people of the Commonwealth.