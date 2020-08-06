Botswana Chess Federation national team will play against Nigeria in the first World Online Chess Olympiad 2020 on Aug. 7.

Players will be participating from different locations in the country because of COVID-19.

Ivon Makabe, Botswana National team coach, on Thursday stated in an interview in Gaborone that those in greater Gaborone will play from Botswana National Sport Commission warm-up arena, where laptops and internet connectivity has been set up.

Botswana’steam features two females, two males and two juniors.The reserve also has six players.

Makabe said national teams are categorized based on rankings, the lowest being base division followed by division four, three, two and top division.

Botswana national team is in division three. The top three teams from division three will qualify for division two.