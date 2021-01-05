The upcoming visit by Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi later this week to Botswana will see China further consolidate its relations with the southern African country, an official said.

Batlhalefi Leagajang, press secretary to President Mokgweetsi Masisi of Botswana, in a statement on Tuesday, said the visit takes place in the context of a long-running tradition under which Africa has been Chinese foreign ministers’ first overseas tour destination each year since 1991.

“Mr. Wang Yi’s visit to Botswana also affirms China’s intentions to strengthen relations with Botswana,” said Leagajang, adding that it is also in line with the commitment made by the leaders of the two countries to further consolidate their historically friendly relations.

Botswana’s relations with China dates back to Jan. 6, 1975. The upcoming visit coincides with the 46th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries.

Wang is paying official visits to five African nations this week, including Nigeria, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Botswana, Tanzania, and Seychelles from Jan. 4 to Jan. 9, 2021, at the invitation of foreign ministers of the five countries.