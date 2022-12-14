Botswana official says impressed by Zimbabwe’s economic progress

Botswana is impressed by Zimbabwe’s determined efforts to turn around its economic fortunes despite the negative impact of illegal Western sanctions, state news agency New Ziana reported Tuesday.

“I wish to express Botswana’s appreciation and admiration for the determination by the government of Zimbabwe to place the country back on the path of sustainable socio-economic development and prosperity by the year 2030,” said Botswana’s Foreign Affairs permanent secretary Gladys Mokhawa at the opening of the 3rd session of the Zimbabwe-Botswana Bi-National Commission mid-term review meeting in Harare Tuesday.

“I am confident that our strong partnership, at bilateral, regional and international levels, will assist in unlocking the potential for Zimbabwe to reclaim her rightful place of a prosperous middle income country in eight years to come,” said Gladys.

She said Botswana will continue to advocate for the comprehensive lifting of the sanctions on Zimbabwe, as the embargo continues to thwart the country’s efforts towards economic recovery, as well as the region’s socio-economic development.

She said Botswana was satisfied with progress that had been made in a number of areas of cooperation between the two neighbouring countries, in such areas as combating cattle rustling and eradication of foot and mouth disease.

Mokhawa, however, said the resolution of the boundary issue between Zimbabwe and Botswana at Kazungula was still lagging behind.

“I therefore hope that at the end of our review meeting we will have a comprehensive report, with realistic and clear targets on all outstanding issues, ahead of the next BNC meeting,” she said.

Zimbabwean Foreign Affairs and International Trade permanent secretary James Manzou said cooperation between the two countries was growing since the elevation of ties in 2018 from the Joint Permanent Commission on Cooperation to Bi-National Commission.

The elevation of ties has allowed greater cooperation between the two countries across all sectors. Enditem