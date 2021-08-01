Botswana plans to export goat, sheep carcasses to Gulf countries annually

Botswana Investment and Trade Center (BITC) is facilitating an establishment of a company that seeks to export halal goat and sheep carcasses to Gulf countries.

Keletsositse Olebile, the chief executive officer of BITC, made the announcement when revealing the center’s 2020/21 performance highlights in Gaborone, Botswana’s capital city on Wednesday.

The company seeks to export about 300, 000 halaal goat and sheep carcasses annually from Botswana to the Gulf countries, said Olebile.

Exportation of carcasses to the Gulf countries is part and parcel of Botswana’s strategic focus areas post COVID-19 response through the development and implementation of a robust domestic investment strategy, he said.

Olebile said the company, which is expected to be operational before the end of this year, will employ 80 full time abattoir staff with staff compliment expected to grow to 300 over a period of five years. Enditem