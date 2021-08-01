Botswana president calls for more equitable distribution of COVID-19 vaccines

Botswana on Wednesday appealed for equity in the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines to the developing world in order to save lives and get its economies back on their feet.

It is at this time of unprecedented turmoil in the global economy where confidence should be built when the world is still in shock from COVID-19, President Mokgweetsi Masisi of Botswana said during the 13th U.S.-Africa Business Summit coordinated virtually from Gaborone, Botswana’s capital city.

Therefore, Masisi said the developing world continues to appeal to its friends and cooperating partners for more equity in the distribution of vaccines to the developing world in order to save lives and get economies back on their feet.

“We join the like-minded and plead that the patents should not be used to delay or prevent Africa from accessing vaccines timeously and at affordable prices,” said Masisi.

Botswana had recorded 102, 124 confirmed cases and 1, 485 COVID-19 related deaths, as of July 28, according to Worldometer that is tracking coronavirus statistics in a number of countries across the globe.

Masisi said Botswana is going through its most challenging times due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Shortage of vaccines in Botswana, according to Masisi, as the case with many African countries, is negatively affecting the southern African country’s vaccination rollout plan.

Botswana has inoculated at least 13.2 percent of its population of about 1.6 million who are eligible for vaccination, as of July 28. Enditem