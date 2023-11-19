Botswana president laments decrease of women in STEM fields

Botswana’s President Mokgweetsi Masisi on Thursday bemoaned that women’s representation in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) fields continue to decrease from secondary school to tertiary education.

Speaking at the 2023 L’Oreal-UNESCO Young Talent Awards for Women in Science for Sub-Saharan Africa in the resort town of Kasane, Botswana, Masisi said according to the UNESCO, although women account for half the world’s population, less than 30 percent of the world’s researchers are women.

He said that the decrease is pushed by workplace biases, the unequal burden of domestic responsibilities and inflexible working hours conceived from a male perspective. “All these factors contribute to difficulties for women to excel in research and innovation.”

“Government is committed and ready to support all regional and global initiatives that are aimed at empowering and supporting participation of women and girls in STEM subjects and areas,” Masisi said.