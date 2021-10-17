Botswana prioritizes availability of basic utilities to attract investment

Botswana has placed availability to basic utilities at the heart of the stimulus to attract more foreign direct investment in the face of COVID-19 pandemic.

“As we look to diversify our economy and attract foreign direct investment to our country, the availability and access to basic utilities such as water and electricity can not be overemphasized,” president Mokgweetsi Masisi said Friday when commissioning the 100-km-long transmission pipeline and associated works from Masama well fields to Mmamashia Water Treatment Plant at Mmamashia village.

He said the water infrastructure, which conveys a maximum of 64 million liters of water per day, was prioritized to address water scarcity in the southern African country’s capital city and surrounding areas.

During a period when hygiene is the primary defense against the disease, Masisi said water is key to saving the lives of people.

In addition to meeting the daily demand of people, Masisi said this water pipeline will be key to ensuring economic growth in various sectors such as manufacturing, agriculture, transport, energy, information and communications technology, among others.

“It is the government’s intention to make Botswana a destination of choice for investment. This means ensuring that we have a conducive environment and the necessary infrastructure,” he said. Enditem