Botswana reaffirms commitment to security despite losing soldiers in Mozambique

Botswana is committed to bringing peace and security to the people of Mozambique despite losing its soldiers in the southern African country, an official said in a statement Wednesday.

Magosi Moshagane, the spokesperson for the Botswana Defense Force (BDF), made this commitment when announcing the unfortunate passing away of Lance Corporal Zikamee Kamai in Mozambique.

Kamai, whose age was not given, died on Tuesday night due to injuries sustained during an operation against Ahlu Sunna Wal Jama (ASWJ) terrorists in the area of Nkonga in the Cabo Delgado region of Mozambique, Moshagane said.

Despite incidents of this nature, Moshagane said Botswana soldiers remain resolute to bring peace and security to the people of Mozambique.

“The BDF wishes to reaffirm its commitment and support to peace and security in the Southern African Development Community (SADC) region,” said Moshagane.

The deceased, who was deployed as part of the BDF 3rd contingent under SADC Mission in Mozambique (SAMIM) operations, hails from Kareng village in the northwestern part of Botswana.

The SAMIM is currently comprised of troops and equipment from Angola, Botswana, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Lesotho, Malawi, South Africa, Tanzania, and Zambia.

This is the third BDF soldier to have died in Mozambique after two other members were killed in separate incidents in July last year and earlier this year, respectively.

In July last year, Botswana formally dispatched an initial 300 troops to Mozambique as part of its contribution to the SADC force. Enditem