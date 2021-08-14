Botswana receives first doses of Johnson and Johnson vaccine

Botswana’s government has received 108,000 Johnson and Johnson vaccine doses through the African Vaccine Acquisition Trust (AVAT).

Botswana Vice President Slumber Tsogwane expressed on Thursday his excitement for the vaccine’s arrival, saying that “we know with the arrival of the vaccines our people are going to be saved, this is what we have been telling people and promising people that as soon as the vaccine arrives we are going to vaccinate all of our people.”

The arrival of Johnson and Johnson single shot vaccines comes just days after the arrival of 38,400 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine on August 8. The southern African country also expecting to receive 81,900 doses of the Pfizer vaccine the following week.

After lagging behind on vaccination roll out programs due to vaccine shortages, Botswana can now cover more people in a shorter period of time with the one dose vaccine.

Botswana has recorded a total of 136,758 confirmed cases with 1,973 deaths. 146,299 people were fully vaccinated, and 245,061 received their first jab. Enditem