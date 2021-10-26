Botswana removed from money laundering watchdog’s grey list

Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi announced on Thursday that Botswana has been removed from the global money laundering grey list it has been on since 2018.

Masisi made the announcement during a live-streamed press conference on the state television channel. He stated that Botswana had been removed from the list following a plenary meeting of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), the world’s leading multinational anti-money laundering organization.

“Botswana was approved to be removed from the grey list on the condition that the action plan has been fully implemented. The delisting is a significant achievement in terms of restoring trust and the integrity of the financial system,” said Masisi.

He further said the FATF encouraged Botswana to maintain its strong political will to combat money laundering, terrorism financing, and proliferation financing.

Speaking at the same event, Minister of Finance and Economic Development Peggy Serame said that after delisting, investors will have more confidence in investing in the southern African country. Enditem