Botswana renews commitment to quality healthcare delivery

Botswanan Assistant Minister of Health Sethomo Lelatisitswe has pledged that the government is committed to increasing the quality of healthcare services in the country.

Lelatisitswe made the remarks as Botswana celebrated World Patient Safety Day on Thursday at Tsabong, located in Kgalagadi District, about 517 km from the country’s capital of Gaborone.

“When we or our loved ones seek medical care, we trust that our healthcare providers will do their utmost to achieve the best possible outcomes,” said Lelatisitswe.

He thanked the medical personnel for their dedication to saving lives. “Their commitment to continuous learning, rigorous protocols, and open communication is the bedrock of a safe healthcare environment.”

Patient safety is the heartbeat of any healthcare system, Lelatisitswe said, adding that policymakers and administrators are responsible for fostering a culture of transparency and accountability. “We ask you to prioritize patient safety in every decision that you make.”

World Patient Safety Day fell on Sept. 17 this year with the theme “Engaging Patients for Patient Safety.”