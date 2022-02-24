Botswana retains bank rate amid inflationary pressure

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of Botswana’s central bank has decided to maintain the country’s bank rate at 3.75 percent.

The Bank of Botswana (BoB) decision announced Thursday comes despite an inflation hike from 8.7 percent last December to 10.6 percent in January 2022.

“The MPC decided to continue with the accommodative monetary policy stance and maintain the bank rate at 3.75 percent, to continue to support the nascent economic recovery,” said the BoB Governor Moses Pelaelo, stressing that the bank remains ready to respond appropriately as conditions evolve.

The BoB has projected that the economy will operate below full capacity in the short to medium term, therefore not creating any demand-driven inflationary pressures going forward.

“The projected increase in inflation in the short term is primarily due to transitory supply-side factors that, except for second-round effects and entrenched expectations, do not normally attract monetary policy response,” said Pelaelo.

Pelaelo said the MPC applauds the growth-enhancing economic transformation reforms and supportive macroeconomic policies currently being implemented.

The policies and reforms include accommodative monetary conditions, improvements in water and electricity supply, reforms to further improve the business environment and government interventions against COVID-19, including effective vaccination rollout programs.

“In addition, the successful implementation of the Economic Recovery and Transformation Plan (ERTP) should help anchor the growth of exports and preserve a sufficient buffer of foreign exchange reserves,” said Pelaelo. Enditem