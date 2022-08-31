Botswana rolls out COVID-19 vaccine shots for children aged five to 11

Botswana on Tuesday started vaccinating children aged between five and 11 against COVID-19, health authorities in the southern African country announced.

While around 90 percent of the eligible adult population of the country is fully vaccinated against the pandemic, an estimated 360,000 school-going children are now eligible for the jabs that provide protection against this global pandemic, Christopher Nyanga, the spokesperson for the Botswanan Ministry of Health, told Xinhua in a telephone interview from Gaborone, the capital of Botswana.

The children are expected to receive the first and second jabs, as well as the booster shot. The second dose will be administered a month after receiving the first one before getting the booster six months later.

Kagiso Mochankana, a pediatrician at Princess Marina Hospital, a referral health facility in Gaborone, said the school-going children are receiving Pfizer jabs. The vaccine, shown to be more than 90 percent effective at preventing symptomatic infection in children, offers an avenue for fewer quarantines or school closures, according to Mochankana. Enditem