Botswana says to increase skilled workers in diamond value chain

Botswana intends to increase the number of experts in the diamond value chain, as the country’s mining industry beneficiation efforts heighten.

“There must be increased numbers of experts in this particular industry,” said Botswana’s Minister of Minerals and Energy Lefoko Moagi on Thursday at the launch of Stargems Diamond Training Center in the capital Gaborone.

The new training institution is an economic shifter that is aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals, said Moagi, adding that it will add an impetus to the communities through skills transfer, human capital, development, and employment and boost the country’s economy.

Moagi said that the training center will provide a range of modules in theory and practice from rough diamond evaluation to diamond grading and polishing, allowing students to explore the entire diamond value chain and develop skills.

Stargems is a global diamond manufacturer and dealer based in Dubai. It started operation in Botswana in February. Enditem