Botswana seeks more integration with neighboring countries

Africa’s sixteen non-coastal developing countries are set to gather in Botswana next week to discuss trade and investment under the Vienna Programme of Action (VPoA) for Landlocked Developing Countries (LLDCs).

Malebogo Morakaladi, permanent secretary in the Ministry of Trade and Industry, on Tuesday said the implementation of the Vienna Programme of Action helps Botswana integrate with neighboring countries in the region and the world on trade and related matters.

“It facilitates trade and investment, for example, availability of transport, energy and internet infrastructure,” said Morakaladi, adding that the platform also facilitates research and development and industrial development and connectivity, to foster structural transformation and link Botswana to global markets.

Slated for May 29-30, the meeting will provide a platform and opportunity for VPoA and development partners to review progress made on the implementation.

“The meeting will also provide platforms to share best practices and formulate policy recommendations aimed at addressing the vulnerabilities and special needs of LLDCs, as well as accelerate the achievement of sustainable development goals,” said Morakaladi.

Morakaladi said priority areas of the meeting will be fundamental transit policy issues, infrastructure development and maintenance, covering transport infrastructure and information and communications technology infrastructure.

Other areas, according to Morakaladi, will include international trade and trade facilitation, covering integration trade and trade facilitation, regional integration and cooperation, structural economic transformation and means of implementation. Enditem