Botswana seeks to bridge digital gap for senior citizens

Botswana has announced intentions to conveniently accommodate the elderly on the country’s digitalization journey.

Speaking at the Botswana Civil Service Pensioners Association (BCSPA) 14th Annual General Meeting on Wednesday, Minister of Communications, Knowledge and Technology, Thulagano Segokgo said elderly people should not be left behind in embracing the digital world.

“They should as much as possible get involved,” said the minister, highlighting that the digital revolution has evolved faster than the acquisition of skills for most elderly people.

He said through acquiring the necessary skills, the elders should overcome the fear of technology, through practice and asking for assistance from the youth.’

“I know that it is easier said than done, it is worth trying. The ministry will pursue a strategy of educating our elders through radio and television media with particular focus on the opportunities of Information and Communications Technologies (ICTs) and how to use them effectively,” he said.

Meanwhile, the minister said the government is working on an e-health platform that sends notifications to patients, especially the elderly.

Applauding government efforts to get elderly people on the digitization bandwagon, BCSPA Secretary General, Tsumake Tsumake called for special package tariffs for the elderly.

Some considerations should be made for those that have reached 60 to qualify for a discount on communication tariffs, it may not necessarily be a law but something that companies can ponder over,” said Tsumake. Enditem