Botswana Shandong Business Association donates bus to child care center

Botswana Shandong Business Association on Thursday donated a minibus to Gamodubu Child Care Trust in Kweneng District, some 36 km northwest of Gaborone, the capital of Botswana.

The bus will help the kids go to school easily because of the bad transportation conditions, said Ding Yanyu, chairman of the Association, during the handover ceremony, adding that education is important to the kids and the country.

Shirley Madikwe, founder and director of Gamodubu Child Care Trust, expressed appreciation for the kindness from the Chinese association. “Today is a great day. The Chinese Association bought us a mini combi and a lot of food,” she said.

Located in Gamodubu village in Kweneng District, the center adopts 73 orphans and vulnerable children from six surrounding villages.