Botswana signs SADC document to aid in humanitarian and emergency operations center

Botswana signed the Intergovernmental Memorandum of Agreement for the Establishment of the SADC (Southern African Development Community) Humanitarian and Emergency Operations Center (SHOC) on Tuesday in Gaborone, the capital of Botswana.

During the signing ceremony, Minister for State President Kabo Morwaeng said a regional humanitarian and emergency operations center of this nature is long overdue and its importance cannot be over-emphasized.

He said the region has been on the receiving end of devastating disasters varied in nature and impact, one after the other, ranging from droughts, veld fires, storms and floods, leaving a higher and more severe human impact.

It is against this background that Botswana welcomes the establishment of SHOC in Mozambique, Morwaeng said, adding that the government of Botswana has put in place measures to mitigate the impact of these disasters in order to save lives.

SADC Senior Advisor Alex Banda said Botswana is not spared from disasters, adding the signing showed the government’s commitment to supporting the disaster risk management efforts by the region.