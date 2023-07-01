Botswana stock exchange hopes to attract more international investors

The Botswana Stock Exchange (BSE) anticipates more foreign investors after becoming a full member of the World Federation of Exchanges (WFE), BSE board member Onkutlwile Othata said.

“The admittance of the BSE as (a) full member is an important recognition as the exchange aims to integrate into global financial markets with its internationalization strategy,” Othata said Thursday at the bourse’s opening bell.

He said the BSE seeks to become a world-class securities exchange that conforms to international best practices.

The WFE listing demonstrates that the BSE successfully meets criteria set across many operational processes such as regulation, listing, trading, clearing and settlement of trades, depository services, technical infrastructure, supervision and surveillance and adherence to international anti-money laundering standards, Othata said.

Founded in 1961, the WFE was set up to contribute to the development, support and promotion of organized and regulated securities markets in order to meet the needs of the world’s capital markets in the best interests of their users. Enditem