Botswana Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband Markets, Statistics and Analyses Report 2021: Botswana Using Improved Fibre Connectivity to Develop e-Commerce – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Botswana – Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband – Statistics and Analyses” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
Botswana using improved fibre connectivity to develop e-commerce
Although Botswana has a particularly high mobile penetration rate, the fixed-line sector remains underdeveloped. This is characteristic of many markets in the region, itself a legacy of years of underinvestment.
However, the government and the wholesale network provider BoFiNet have made considerable progress in recent years to expand the reach of the national fibre network. This is being used to develop e-health and e-government services, and also to foster e-commerce.
The government in October 2021 launched a revised e-commerce strategy in partnership with the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD). This strategy aims to address various barriers which could potentially restrict growth of e-commerce, and is premised on the wider availability of quality broadband.
It is also supported by the wider efforts being made as part of Botswana’s Vision 2036 program, which aims to propel economic development through ICT.
Key Topics Covered:
Key Statistics
Regional Africa Market Comparison
- Market characteristics
- Market Leaders
- Market Challengers
- Market Emergents
- TMI vs GDP
- Mobile and mobile broadband penetration
- Fixed versus mobile broadband penetration
Country overview
Covid-19 and its impact on the telecom sector
- Economic considerations and responses
- Subscribers
- Infrastructure
Telecommunications market
- Market analysis
Regulatory environment
- Historical overview
- Regulatory authority
- Fixed-line developments
- Mobile network developments
Mobile market
- Market analysis
- Mobile statistics
- Mobile infrastructure
- Major mobile operators
- Mobile content and applications
Fixed-line broadband market
- Introduction and statistical overview
- Market analysis
- Public internet access facilities
- Botswana Internet Exchange (BINX)
- White space spectrum
- Broadband statistics
- Fixed-line broadband technologies
Digital economy
- E-health
- E-learning
- e-commerce
Fixed network operators
- Botswana Telecommunications Corporation (BTC)
- Liquid Intelligence Technologies (LIT)
Telecommunications infrastructure
- Overview of the national telecom network
- International infrastructure
Appendix Historic data
Companies Mentioned
- Botswana Telecommunications Corporation (BTC)
- Mascom Wireless (MTN)
- Orange Botswana (Vista Cellular)
- beMobile
- Botsnet
- MTN Business
- InfoBotswana (IBIS)
- Broadband Botswana Internet (BBI)
- OPQ Net
- Mega Internet
- Global Broadband Solution (GBS)
- Tsagae Communications
- Virtual Business Network Services (VBN)
- Bytes Technology
- Fourth Dimension
- Hi-Performance Systems
- Microteck Enterprises
- Tharinet
- Netspread
- First National Bank
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p9zscm
Contacts
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900