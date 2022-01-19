Botswana Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband Markets, Statistics and Analyses Report 2021: Botswana Using Improved Fibre Connectivity to Develop e-Commerce – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Botswana – Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband – Statistics and Analyses” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

Botswana using improved fibre connectivity to develop e-commerce

Although Botswana has a particularly high mobile penetration rate, the fixed-line sector remains underdeveloped. This is characteristic of many markets in the region, itself a legacy of years of underinvestment.

However, the government and the wholesale network provider BoFiNet have made considerable progress in recent years to expand the reach of the national fibre network. This is being used to develop e-health and e-government services, and also to foster e-commerce.

The government in October 2021 launched a revised e-commerce strategy in partnership with the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD). This strategy aims to address various barriers which could potentially restrict growth of e-commerce, and is premised on the wider availability of quality broadband.

It is also supported by the wider efforts being made as part of Botswana’s Vision 2036 program, which aims to propel economic development through ICT.

Key Topics Covered:

Key Statistics

Regional Africa Market Comparison

Market characteristics

Market Leaders

Market Challengers

Market Emergents

TMI vs GDP

Mobile and mobile broadband penetration

Fixed versus mobile broadband penetration

Country overview

Covid-19 and its impact on the telecom sector

Economic considerations and responses

Subscribers

Infrastructure

Telecommunications market

Market analysis

Regulatory environment

Historical overview

Regulatory authority

Fixed-line developments

Mobile network developments

Mobile market

Market analysis

Mobile statistics

Mobile infrastructure

Major mobile operators

Mobile content and applications

Fixed-line broadband market

Introduction and statistical overview

Market analysis

Public internet access facilities

Botswana Internet Exchange (BINX)

White space spectrum

Broadband statistics

Fixed-line broadband technologies

Digital economy

E-health

E-learning

e-commerce

Fixed network operators

Botswana Telecommunications Corporation (BTC)

Liquid Intelligence Technologies (LIT)

Telecommunications infrastructure

Overview of the national telecom network

International infrastructure

Appendix Historic data

Companies Mentioned

Botswana Telecommunications Corporation (BTC)

Mascom Wireless (MTN)

Orange Botswana (Vista Cellular)

beMobile

Botsnet

MTN Business

InfoBotswana (IBIS)

Broadband Botswana Internet (BBI)

OPQ Net

Mega Internet

Global Broadband Solution (GBS)

Tsagae Communications

Virtual Business Network Services (VBN)

Bytes Technology

Fourth Dimension

Hi-Performance Systems

Microteck Enterprises

Tharinet

Netspread

First National Bank

