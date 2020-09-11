Botswana is working around the clock to put all the modalities in place towards adopting sentinel testing, as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the southern African country, an official said Friday.

Sentinel testing also known as surveillance testing include intensified community surveillance strategies, broadening the sample and trying to spot the outbreaks ahead of time, said Mosepele Mosepele, the deputy coordinator of the presidential COVID-19 taskforce team.

“Botswana will adopt sentinel testing in the no distant future where point of care tests which are antigen based will be implemented,” said Mosepele when virtually updating the nation about the measures being taken to curb the spread and transmission of the pandemic locally.

Mosepele said point of care tests which are antigen based will release the results in 30 minutes or less, a development that will result in healthcare workers testing as many people as possible in a short space of time.

The other thing that the health authorities will implement is the introduction of geo-fencing bracelets linked to the surveillance system to monitor the movement of those placed self-quarantine or isolation, he said.

According to Mosepele, Botswana is implementing all these measures to curb the spread of the highly virulent disease since “we have over 500 active cases” as at of Thursday.

The government is doing everything within its power to ensure that 80 percent of those tested get their results in 24 hours and also 80 percent of those infected should be quarantined and isolated within 24 hours, said Mosepele.

Botswana’s confirmed cases now stands at 2, 252 of which 1, 099 has been transferred out because they involved expatriates who either wanted to come into the country or on transit as of Thursday. At least 10 COVID-19 related deaths have been recorded in Botswana.