Botswana to build iconic building for capital markets sector

Botswana Stock Exchange (BSE) has launched construction of its seven-storey iconic building which is estimated to cost 14.80 million U.S. dollars as the bourse aims to lure international investors.

Speaking Wednesday at the launch of the construction site in Gaborone, the capital of Botswana, the permanent secretary in the Ministry of Finance Olesitse Masimega said the building will be a landmark and a symbol of wealth creation in the capital’s central business district.

With the BSE occupying one floor and leasing out the remaining space to tenants who offer complimentary services, Masimega said the building will be important for the exchanges’ revenue generation and cost saving in the future, as it opens up new revenue generation channels.

In addition, BSE board member Ogone Mothooagae said the building will serve as a hub of innovation, collaboration and progress.

“Its design reflects our commitment to sustainability and environmental consciousness, embracing the latest innovation to emulate a structure similar to some of the more modern stock exchanges around the world,” said Mothooagae. Enditem