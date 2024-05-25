Botswana to conduct ICT survey to improve digital economy

Botswana’s national data authority, Statistics Botswana (SB), will conduct an information and communication technology (ICT) survey next month, as the country seeks to improve its digital economy.

The 2024 Botswana Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Household Survey will be conducted from June to August, collecting data from selected households across the country, according to an SB statement issued on Tuesday.

“The survey is expected to produce critical data on ICT demand toward improvement of service delivery, as well as growth of potential markets in the digital economy,” Acting Statistician General Lucky Mokgatlhe was quoted as saying in the statement.