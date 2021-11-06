Botswana to enhance protection of businesses reserved for citizens

By
Xinhua
-
0
Gaborone-Botswana-Africa-keyimage

Authorities in Botswana have announced the intention to increase monitoring on manufacturing businesses reserved for citizens.

Ethel Koma, spokesperson for the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry, on Wednesday raised alarm that some foreign individuals and companies are suspected of operating business activities reserved for citizens.

“The public and business community are hereby cautioned that such operations are illegal and are in contravention of the Industrial Development Act of 2019 and its Regulations of 2020,” said Koma.

Koma said the government plans to conduct inspections and action will be taken against the perpetrators.

The list of enterprises reserved for citizens include manufacturing of items such as bread and confectionery, ice making, meat processing, peanut butter purification and bottling of water. Enditem

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 244244807
Follow News Ghana on Google News

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here