Botswana to expand role of ICT in education

Botswana will strengthen the role of information and communications technology (ICT) in education to help learners compete with others at the global level, an official said Friday.

“We will continuously invest in our learning infrastructure, with particular reference to increasing the use of ICT in education,” said Kabo Morwaeng, minister for state president, in his address on the occasion of the 2023 Botswana National Teachers’ Day celebration in Francistown, Botswana’s second largest city.

According to Morwaeng, the South African country has already started the process through the Smart-Bots and the School Connectivity and Digitization Initiatives. “Providing learners with relevant skills and competencies will enable them to successfully compete with others at global level,” he said.

Furthermore, Botswana vowed to continue improving the quality and relevance of the curriculum delivered in all its institutions, both public and private.

At the same time, Morwaeng said ensuring that fast-tracking of the curriculum shift from being content based to outcome based is a top priority. Enditem