Botswana to host 73rd session of WHO Regional Committee for Africa

Botswana will host the 73rd session of the World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Committee for Africa from Aug. 28 to Sept. 1, a health official said Friday.

The conference, which would be the first of its kind in the country, is expected to draw 500 delegates from the WHO’s African member states. The event intends to address a variety of major health issues confronting the African continent.

“These challenges encompass a wide range of topics, from infectious diseases to universal health coverage, health system strengthening and emergency preparedness and response. The committee will convene to deliberate on strategies, policies and partnerships that will enhance health outcomes across the continent,” Josephine Namboze, WHO country representative to Botswana, told reporters in Gaborone, the capital of Botswana.

Building resilient and robust health systems critical to effectively addressing current and future health concerns will be among the issues to be explored at the conference, Namboze said. Enditem