Botswana to introduce smart water metering to improve water service

Botswana is to implement smart water metering in order to solve client complaints regarding incorrect invoicing, high water bills, significant unreported water leaks, and inadequate revenue collection.

Speaking during a Ministry of Lands and Water Affairs media briefing in Gaborone, Botswana on Tuesday, Gaselemogwe Senai, chief executive officer of Water Utilities Corporation (WUC), said the company is now in the procurement stage and that the rollout will commence in April 2024.

Botswana aims to be among the leading smart utilities globally through the implementation of innovative technologies and practices, and aspires to become a center of excellence, as the program is the first of its kind in Africa, Senai said.

Over 500,000 customers will be connected to the new smart water metering system, which replaces conventional piston metering. The project is expected to take three years to complete.