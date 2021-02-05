Botswana intends to leverage technology to enable its judicial system to dispense justice in a way that does not endanger the health of their customers and the employees of the judiciary.

Delivering his speech on the occasion to mark the 2021 legal year opening held virtually Wednesday, Terrence Rannowane, Botswana’s chief justice, said there is a need to reconfigure and adapt “our working methods to the new normal.”

“Plans would be to put in place to slowly migrate our service delivery process to virtual platforms where possible,” said Rannowane saying the southern African country’s judiciary is yet to reach a stage where it can conduct trials virtually.

Rannowane said the hope is that Botswana’s judiciary will emerge at the other side of this challenge posed by COVID-19 as a dynamic organization with the ability to transform and to reinvent itself into a stronger, vibrant and flexible entity.

According to Rannowane, turning Botswana’s judiciary system into a vibrant, stronger and flexible entity will make it capable of overcoming whatever challenge thrown on its way.

He said the judicial officers will continue to observe social distancing, the wearing of masks, sanitizing and frequent washing of hands while there will be need to limit to the barest minimum in-person attendance in courts.

The theme for this year legal year opening is Digital Transformation of the Judiciary: Delivering Justice During COVID-19 Times and Beyond. Enditem