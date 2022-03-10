Botswana to showcase trade, investment opportunities at ongoing Expo 2020 Dubai

Botswana has planned to showcase her trade and investment opportunities at the ongoing Expo 2020 Dubai in the United Arab Emirates next week.

Kutlo Moagi, the brand management executive director for Botswana Investment and Trade Centre (BITC), said Monday that the Botswana National Day at the Expo 2020 Dubai is scheduled for Sunday.

President Mokgweetsi Masisi, ministers and other senior government officials, private sector players and performing artists from Botswana are expected to grace the event.

“Botswana will host different events to showcase different sectors and aspects of Botswana,” said Moagi.

She said that the Dubai business jamboree affords each country a national day, adding that the day presents an opportunity for Botswana to showcase herself to a global audience.

Botswana’s participation over the past five months at the Expo 2020 Dubai has been premised on different themes, and different sectors have been promoted through collaborations with different stakeholders, from the government and private sector.

“These sectors include mining and beneficiation, innovation, tourism, arts and culture and agriculture or foods of Botswana,” said Moagi.

Also, several business seminars and investment conferences have been lined up for the day, to bring together business delegations from Botswana and the UAE to explore opportunities for investment, collaborations and partnerships. Enditem