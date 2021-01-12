Botswana has announced a mobile Gov App Hackathon Challenge expected to assist the country in the development of digital services for the public sector.

Teams made up of 3-5 people are allowed to participate in the challenge which will run from January 18-21 to create a mobile Gov App the can run both on Android and IOS phones.

“The mobile App should allow citizens to access government services online from their mobile phones. This is in line with the country’s sustainable development goals initiative to leave no one behind during the digital transformation,” said Kemiso Ben, the Brand and Communications Manager at Botswana Innovation Hub (BIH) on Monday.

The implementation of the digital transformation/4IR strategy or SmartBots was approved by the Cabinet in February 2020 and kick started in October 2020. According to the authorities, the strategy drives the digitization of the public sector and drives Botswana towards a knowledge-based economy.

In addition, it is aligned to the Presidential transformation agenda which uses information and communications technologies as the driver for economic development and diversification. Enditem