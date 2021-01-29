Botswana is planning to carry out nationwide measles immunization campaign from Feb. 1-12.
Goitsenna Makhaza, a state registered nurse based at Otse Clinic situated some 100 km southwest of the southern African country’s capital city, Gaborone, made the revelation when addressing residents during a village consultative meeting Thursday.
“All children aged between nine and fifty-nine months will receive the measles-rubella vaccination. The immunization campaign can protect children against the highly contagious disease,” said Makhaza.
Cases of measles-rubella were higher in countries within the Sub-Saharan Africa, in which Botswana belongs, and affected children mostly, he said. Signs and symptoms of measles include headache, eye infection, rash and fever. Measles can lead to death. Enditem
